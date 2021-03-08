Disappointment over weekend vandalism in Kilmacrennan

A Donegal County Councillor is pleading with those responsible for weekend vandalism on a community walkway in Kilmacrennan to stop.

The damage was discovered on Saturday morning on the path to Kilmacrennan Park.

A fence was deliberately broken and the wood discarded into the trees.

It's believed that the damage was carried out at some stage between noon Friday and early Saturday morning.

Local Cllr John O'Donnell says this only latest in a string of other similar incidents and has described the issue as very disappointing: