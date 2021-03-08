12 people with Covid-19 on site at LUH

There are currently 12 people with Covid-19 being treated on site at Letterkenny University Hospital.

One of those patients are in ICU.

Nationally, 419 people with Covid-19 are receiving treatment in hospitals this morning.

It's a fall of less than one percent since yesterday, while it's a 22 percent drop since last Monday's total.

There were 20 admissions in the past 24 hours to hospitals, while there have only been 5 discharges in the same period - the lowest number since December 26th.

Overnight in ICU there were 103 patients with the virus.