Price caps will form part of the Housing Minister's new affordable housing plan.

They'll range from 450,000 euro in parts of Dublin to 225,000 in the likes of Leitrim, Donegal and Mayo, with the aim of minimising price inflation.

The scheme, which would see the State take a 30 percent stake in a property, is expected to go before Cabinet for approval this month.

Architect and housing analyst, Mel Reynolds, says the minister should be considering home building instead of the scheme: