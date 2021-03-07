No new Covid-19 cases in Donegal yesterday

There's been a slight increase in the number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in the last 24 hours.

Latest figures show 423 people with the virus being treated.

There are 103 patients in intensive care units - with 5 admissions since yesterday.

While there were no new cases confirmed in Donegal yesterday as the 14 day incidence rate now stands at 172.1 per 100k.

The HSE says any shortfall in Covid-19 vaccines will be made up for - after a new supply issue emerged.

Moderna's changed its delivery schedule - leading to a 15 per cent cut in the amount of available doses in the coming weeks.

The HSE has also told GPs they'll be given a week's notice of when doses will arrive at their practice, and how many.

Dr Denis McCauley from the Irish Medical Organisation says some doctors have been experiencing issues: