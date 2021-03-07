Five teenagers arrested following incident in Strabane

Five teenage males have been arrested by police following an incident in Strabane last night.

Around 9.10pm last night it was reported that a group of four boys aged between 15 and 17 had been attacked and assaulted in the Ballycoleman Estate by another group of five teenagers, one of whom is thought to have been armed with a pocket knife.

The five teenage assailants made off from the area on foot and were later arrested when police stopped a bus on the Beltany Road outside Omagh.

All remain in custody this morning.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and who witnessed what happened to contact them on 101.