525 more Covid-19 cases confirmed, 13 in Donegal

525 more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening and 3 further deaths.

13 cases have been confirmed in Donegal, while there are 12 infectious cases in Letterkenny University Hospital, 1 in ICU.

The head of the HSE says work to identify everyone considered 'very high risk' for vaccination will continue through March.

It follows reports it could take 4 weeks to get a final list of the thousands who're eligible.

Vaccinations among the cohort are due to begin next week, with 10,000 doses set to be administered to people aged between 16 and 69.

HSE CEO Paul Reid admits finalising the identification process will take time: