Martin Harley was back in the winners enclosure on Saturday afternoon after he rode an 83/1 double at Lingfield.

Harley picked up his first win of the day on board 6/1 Thegravytrain for trainer Ronald Harris.

Just over an hour later, the Trentagh man finished a short head infront of the 5/2 shot Megallan when he won on board Apollo One who was 11/1.

The wins are Harleys second and third of the season.