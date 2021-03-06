Calls for Executive to deliver for North West businesses recovery

The President of the Derry Chamber of Commerce has called on the Executive to deliver for North West businesses hopeful of a strong economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dawn McLaughlin made the comments to over 100 business leaders and politicians at the chamber’s Annual President’s Lunch, which was held virtually for the first time in its history.

Earlier this week, the Stormont Executive published its Covid-19 Pathway to Recovery, detailing how lockdown restrictions are to be lifted over the coming weeks and months.

Chamber President Dawn Mc Laughlin said following the recent signing of the Heads of Terms for the Derry Strabane City Deal, it has been a time of growing optimism for the North West business community.

A recent survey of Chamber members found that 72% of respondents are confident of growth in 2021 despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Ms Mc Laughlin stressed this depends on the Executive and UK Government providing businesses with the support and confidence they need.

Guest speaker Kevin Holland, the CEO of Invest Northern Ireland said it won't be enough just to rebuild our economy back to its pre COVID-19 state. He said the North West business community will play an instrumental role in the recovery, with the City Deal a fundamental component.