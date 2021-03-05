Slight drop in people on Live Register in North West

There's been a slight drop in the number of people on the Live Register in the North West.

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show that 19, 838 people were on the live register in February, down from 20,106 the previous month.

More than 186 thousand people across the country were on the Live Register last month.

In total, 654 thousand were in receipt of unemployment benefits, which includes the Pandemic Unemployment Payment - slightly down from January.

79,000 people on the Live Register have been signing on for more than a year, while 20,000 are under the age of 25.