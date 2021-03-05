Obstetricians told to monitor pregnant women who’ve had Covid-19

Obstetricians have been told to monitor pregnant women who have had Covid-19.

It's emerged that four women may have had stillbirths as a result of a condition linked to the virus.

Two of the women are based in the east of the country and two are based in the south.

Health officials are advising that the findings are preliminary, as the stillbirths have not yet been examined at an inquest.

Head of the HSE Women and Infant's health programme, Professor Peter McKenna, says an alert has been sent out to all maternity hospitals: