Michael Naughton takes up Ladies Presidency

This weekend Michael Naughton will become the 14th President of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association when he succeeds Marie Hickey.

Last March, he won the right to become President Elect taking nearly two thirds of the vote.

A native of Sligo, Michael has spent most of his adult life in his adopted county of Donegal where he has become a very successful businessman and local representative.

Michael has been active in ladies football for a number of years and has led Donegal to an All-Ireland Intermediate title and served as President of ULGFA while also working on numerous administration roles.

He will bring a wealth of experience to the role which he will hold for the next four years.