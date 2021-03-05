Funding announced for arts and heritage in Donegal

Over €640,000 has been announced by the Arts Council to support projects in Donegal during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, €200,000 has been allocated to Ballyshannon under the Heritage Council's Historic Towns Initiative.

It's the third year running that funding has been secured in Donegal ; last year saw a project supported in Ramelton, while in 2019, money was allocated to the ongoing regeneration of Church Lane in Letterkenny.

This year's Ballyshannon project will will see the council work with local property owners on the Mall and Main Street to conserve the historic built environment there. €200,000 has been allocated to the project.

Meanwhile, just over €642,000 has been confirmed for four arts centres in Donegal.

An Grianán Theatre receives €258,000, Cairdeas na bhFidiléirí receives just over €42,000, Earagail Arts Festival receives almost €191,000 and the Regional Culture Centre received €150,000.

The Arts Council says the funds will help key organisations to stay afloat during the remaining months of the pandemic.