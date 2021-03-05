Finn Harps and Derry City games move

Finn Harps opening game in the 2021 League of Ireland Premier Division season has been put back a day.

The FAI have moved the tie from the Friday evening to the Saturday the 20th March.

Kick off at Finn Park will be 6pm.

Derry City's game has also been put back to the Saturday at 6pm with the Candystrips on the road to newly promoted Longford Town.

Sligo will also meet Dundalk on the Saturday evening while the two Friday evening games on the opening weekend will be Drogheda United against Waterford at 5.45pm and then Champions Shamrock Rovers against St Pats on the TV at 7.45pm

Due to TV and streaming commitments, two Premier Division fixtures will take place on a Friday with three Premier Division matches set to take place on Saturday evening, with the exception of round eight/nine.