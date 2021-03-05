Donegal’s Live Register figure falls by 5.2%

There's been a slight drop in the number of people on the Live Register in Donegal.

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show there were 8,968 people on the register in Donegal at the end of February, down 5.2% on the same period last year.

The figure does not include the 16,050 people in the county who are in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Ballybofey was the only local office to register an increase, with 1,389 signing on at the end of February, up 8.6%.

There were 2,627 people on the register in Letterkenny, down 6.8%, and 1,602 in Inishowen, down 2.6%.

There were 853 people signing on in Dungloe, down 6.8%, 847 in Ballyshannon, down 10.3% and 635 in Donegal Town, down 4.6%.

Dunfanaghy, with 562 people on the register had the sharpest fall, at 16.8%, while there were 453 people signing on in Killybegs, down 12.7%.

When the Live Register and PUP figures are added together, the cumulative total in Donegal is 25,018.