Over €1.8 million in grants have been awarded to 28 aquaculture companies across the country.

Almost €500,000 has been sanctioned for Donegal to support 9 companies under the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Programme.

The funding will go towards further growth of the businesses and the aquaculture sector as a whole.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue says the funding is vital in supporting sustainable employment: