Covid vaccine rolled out to over 70s on Tory Island

Covid vaccines have been administered to the over 70s on Tory Island.

William Duggan and Mary Diver, both aged 88 were the first and the oldest Islanders to receive the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine yesterday.

The vaccine is expected to be administered to the remaining island residents in the coming weeks, in line with the vaccination programme.

The National Ambulance Service in conjunction with HSE Public Health Nursing and Dr Whealtey O'Neill facilitated the administration of the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine rollout on the island.