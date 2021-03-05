522 new Covid cases today, 19 of them in Donegal

522 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic this evening, with nine additional deaths.

19 of the new cases were in Donegal, which now has a 14 day incidence rate of 177.8 cases per 100,000 people, compared to the national figure of 185.1.

There have now been 222,169 Covid 19 cases confirmed since the pandemic began, with 4,405 Covid related deaths.

Meanwhile, 166 more Covid 19 cases have been confirmed north of the border this afternoon.

There have been 2 additional covid related deaths there.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

4 deaths occurred in March, 3 occurred in February and 1 in January*.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 69-94 years.

There has been a total of 4,405 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 4th March, the HPSC has been notified of 522 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 222,169** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

275 are men / 243 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

280 in Dublin, 28 in Meath, 28 in Kildare, 26 in Cork and 19 in Donegal and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 19 other counties***.

As of 8am today, 426 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 102 are in ICU. 34 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 2nd, 460,637 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

316,056 people have received their first dose

144,581 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

ENDS//

*There is one death where the date of death is under investigation.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 222,169 confirmed cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 04 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 04Mar2021)*** 5 day moving average (to midnight 04Mar2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (19Feb2021 to 04Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days (19Feb2021 to 04Mar2021) Ireland 522 518 185.1 8,815 Longford 18 13 393.9 161 Offaly 11 19 383.5 299 Westmeath 10 17 272.6 242 Louth 13 21 263.8 340 Dublin 280 224 259.5 3,497 Limerick 14 20 239.1 466 Laois 10 8 211.3 179 Meath 28 27 208.7 407 Kildare 28 23 204 454 Mayo 6 12 187 244 Galway 13 21 185.2 478 Donegal 19 16 177.8 283 Carlow 0 4 166.9 95 Tipperary <5 11 161.7 258 Monaghan 7 5 159.6 98 Clare <5 11 142.2 169 Waterford <5 6 142 165 Cavan 9 6 137.8 105 Roscommon <5 6 113.1 73 Wicklow 5 8 95.5 136 Leitrim 0 1 87.4 28 Sligo 7 4 77.8 51 Kilkenny <5 3 73.6 73 Wexford <5 5 68.8 103 Kerry <5 5 59.6 88 Cork 26 23 59.5 323

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.