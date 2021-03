The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

On this week's show, Oisin Kelly is joined by Donegal's new u20 manager Gary Duffy, Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan discusses pre-season for the Ballybofey side and it's a big weekend for Mark English at the European Indoor Championships in Poland, We'll speak to Ireland Team Manager Letterkenny's Teresa McDaid.