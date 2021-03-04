‘Shallow & playing politics’ – Tánaiste takes swipe at Donegal TD

The Tánaiste has accused a Donegal TD of being 'shallow and playing politics' with family carers.

It's after the issue of where family carers feature on the list for the vaccination programme was raised in the Dail by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty.

Deputy Doherty says this cohort currently fall into the general population for the rollout despite caring for the vulnerable in society:

Responding, Leo Varadkar says it's hoped that these carers will be prioritised once other groups are vaccinated.

But the Tánaiste took a swipe at Deputy Doherty in the process: