Privileged to be playing football – Ollie Horgan

With just two weeks until the new League of Ireland Premier Division season, Harps boss Ollie Horgan is still seeking that first win of the pre-season campaign.

Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Derry City was Harps fourth game in recent weeks, which seem the club take two draws while also suffering two defeats.

Before they kick off the season proper at home to Bohemians on Friday 19th March, Harps have games to come against Athlone this Saturday and then Cork City the following weekend.

During the close season Harps have added a half dozen or so new signings, a number of u19's players have put pen to their first professional contracts while two thirds of last years squad which secured safety in the top flight are also back on board.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan has been assessing the pre-season with Highland's Oisin Kelly...