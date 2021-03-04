Pringle calls for extensions to incremental purchase scheme

A Donegal Deputy is calling on the Government to put extensions in place with county council incremental purchase offers.

It's thought that the impact of Covid on employment may cause house sales to fall through.

Deputy Thomas Pringle was addressing the Dáil today on the Land Development Agency Bill 2021.

He says there's a serious issue in Donegal, where people who were in the process of purchasing a home and may have received a loan offer, are now off work and in receipt of a Covid payment and may lose their chance of buying their home as a result: