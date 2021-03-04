Last 16 defeat in Switzerland for Magees

Chloe and Sam Magee made their exit from Badminton’s Swiss Open this morning.

The Raphoe pair lost their mixed doubles last 16 match 21-17 21-8 to the 7th seeds from Germany, Mark Lamfuss and Isabel Hertrich.

The tournament in Basel was their first competition since the Denmark Open last year.

The Magee’s will look to get back on track for Olympic qualifying at the next tournament which is the All England Open Championships from the 17th -21st March.

They are just outside the cut off for Tokyo with the final rankings to be determined in April.

Earlier in the week, Chloe and Sam won their opening match beating an English pair.

Below is their interview with Badminton Europe after that victory...