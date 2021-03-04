HSE urged to give clarity over vaccine supply for Carndonagh

While the Covid vaccination programme is set to get underway at Millbrae surgery in Carndonagh tomorrow, concern remains over consistency in supply.

The HSE says that nationally a 'relatively small number' of GP practices are experiencing issues with their vaccine supplies.

The HSE also maintains it's is on target to administer the first dose of a covid injection to this age cohort by the end of this week.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Cllr Albert Doherty is demanding further clarification from the HSE that supplies will be maintained in Inishowen: