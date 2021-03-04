Harps and Derry draw pre-season friendly

Finn Harps and Derry City played out a 1-1 all draw on Wednesday night as both sides continued their preparations for the new Premier Division campaign which kicks off in two weeks time.

Both goals at the Brandywell came in the second half with David Parkhouse on the score sheet for Derry and Dave Webster netting for the visiting Harps.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan started a number of trial players according to the match team sheet while the returning Ethan Boyle and new keeper Luke Mc McNicholas also started for the Ballybofey side.

Next up on the friendly front for Harps is Athlone Town away on Saturday while Derry play Bohemians this coming weekend.

Harps start the 20201 league at home to Bohs while Derry are away to Longford United on Friday 19th March.

Speaking recently with Finn Harp Club Media, defender Kosovar Sadiki said pre-season is going well...