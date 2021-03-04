GLAS Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme now open

The 2021 GLAS Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme has opened for applications.

The scheme, which will involve an online application process this year, funds the conservation and preservation of traditional farm buildings and structures of significant heritage value and which are conserved for agriculture use.

The Heritage Council manages the scheme on behalf of the Department, and it is open to applicants who participate in the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme.

It is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine under the Rural Development Programme.

These buildings are said to be of immense social and environmental value as well as serving as a very useful resource on farms.

With proper care and maintenance almost all this building stock will continue to endure and be resilient for the farm enterprise.

€1.25 million has been secured for the overall budget, with grants available ranging between €4,000 and €25,000 with up to 75% of the cost of the project eligible for funding with a maximum available grant of €25,000.

The closing date for receipt of online applications is Monday, 5 April 2021 at 5pm.

The terms and conditions and the online application form are available at www.heritagecouncil.ie