Exciting time for Irish Athletics – Teresa McDaid

The European Indoor Athletic Championships start for Mark English on Friday night in Poland with the heats of the 800m.

Mark has hit his top form this year as he beat his own Irish Indoor record in qualifying for the Championships with a time of 1:46.10 at the Athletic Ireland Micro Meet Event.

The Finn Valley runner who has previously won silver and bronze medals at European Indoors is due on track at around 7pm Irish time on Friday.

Mark isn’t the only Donegal member of the Irish squad, Neil Martin has the important role of Covid Officer while Letterkenny’s Teresa McDaid is Ireland Team Manager.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly from Poland in the lead up to the event, After a blistering qualifying competition which seen 24 athletes selected for the Europeans, Teresa says it’s an exciting time for Irish Athletics…