Donnelly asks HSE to review Donegal vaccination centre decision

The Health Minister says he will ask the HSE to review the decision to locate one vaccination centre in Donegal, while Kerry has two and Cork five.

The issue was raised in the Dail this afternoon by Deputy Padraig MacLochlinn, who also asked MInister Stephen Donnelly to address delays in getting vaccines to certain areas, particularly Carndonagh.

MInister Donnelly said because it is a three week programme, there will inevitably be frustrations because some GPs will get their supplies before others.

On the issue of mass vaccination centres, he said decisions on their location were made by the HSE......