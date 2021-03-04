Donegal going the right way – Gary Duffy

Gary Duffy was placed in charge of the Donegal Under 20 footballers this week.

Duffy takes over the managerial reigns from Shaun Paul Barrett who took Donegal to an Ulster Final in 2020, only to lose to neighbours Tyrone in the decider.

Buncrana clubman Duffy who previously managed the Donegal Minors in 2018 and 2019 will have Eamonn McGee and Leo McLoone as part of his management team.

Speaking to Oisin Kelly, Gary is hopeful he will be on the pitch soon as Covid restrictions ease.

Gary feels his appointment is natural progression from his terms as minor boss…