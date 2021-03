The HSE says any instances where the rollout of the vaccination programme is not adhered to will be investigated.

It's follows claims that a relative of a HSE employee made a round trip of more than 100km to receive a Covid-19 vaccination in Letterkenny.

It's further alleged that the person was neither on the list for vaccination nor a HSE employee yet got a jab over the weekend after there were a few vaccines left over.

Local Cllr Kevin Bradley says serious questions need to be answered: