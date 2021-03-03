Number of Covid cases ‘still concerning’

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer says Ireland's continuing to make good progress in the fight against Covid-19.

Yesterday the country recorded its lowest daily number of cases since mid-December, at 359 - 24 of them in Donegal.

Dr. Ronan Glynn says the figure's very welcome but the rise in global cases in the past week means we need to work to protect that progress.

The number of patients in hospital with the disease also continues to fall, with 475 currently receiving treatment and 112 in ICU.

As of last night there were 12 cases being treated at LUH, 3 in ICU.

Dr. David Nabarro, the World Health Organisation's special envoy on Covid-19, says the number of cases in Ireland is still concerning: