Minister challenged to do more to tackle digital divide in education

A Donegal based senator has challenged the education minister to do more to tackle the digital divide in education.

Speaking during a meeting of the Oireachtas Education Committee, Independent Senator Eileen Flynn told Minister Norma Foley that many students don't have access to the technology they need at home to keep up.

Senator Flynn said the minister and others have been speaking of equal access and equal opportunity, but for many, that isn't their experience:

Responding, MInister Foley said the government has been investing in schools with a view towards ensuring they can buy equipment and loan it out to students where necessary.

She said if there are areas where that isn't happening, she will investigate them: