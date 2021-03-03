Minister challenged to do more for Donegal Mica homeowners

Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe is being challenged to do more for Donegal homeowners affected by Mica.

Donegal Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn says the evidence across Donegal in recent months is that this grant scheme falls far short of the real financial assistance that the affected families need to make their homes safe.

He says families are receiving prices for the demolition and rebuild of their homes or the replacement of the outer leaves of their homes that is well in excess of the maximum financial assistance under the scheme.

In the Dail tonight, Deputy Mac Lochlainn will also tell the minister it's time to get tough on the banks........