Government urged to reopen places of worship in time for Easter

Rural TDs are calling on the government to reopen places of worship in time for Easter.

The Rural Independent Group will raise the issue in the Dáil later, claiming Ireland is an "outlier" when compared to other European countries.

Under Level 5 restrictions, places of worship are only open for private prayer and services are held online.

Last month, the Association of Catholic Priests said it would be premature to open churches for Easter.

However, Independent TD, Mattie McGrath, says they should be allowed reopen to limited numbers: