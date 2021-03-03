‘Drop the arrogance’ -Doherty blasts Minister over housing scheme

A Donegal Deputy is urging the Housing Minister to 'drop the arrogance' and scrap the Government's affordable housing strategy.

The shared equity scheme would see the Government taking on a stake of up to 30% in a house where purchasers can’t afford the full mortgage.

The issue is being debated in the Dail this afternoon.

Deputy Pearse Doherty believes that it will push up house prices and is calling on the Government to instead 'invest in real affordable homes to rent and to buy'.

Speaking in the Dail, Deputy Doherty urged the Housing Minister to intervene: