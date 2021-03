Former Sligo Rovers boss Paul Cook has been named the new Ipswich Town manager.

Cook's agreed a two and a half year contract at the League One club and will be at tonight’s game at Accrington.

Cook has been out of work since leaving Wigan at the end of last season.

During a five-year stint with the Bit O' Red Cook won FAI Cup titles in 2010 and 2011, and a League Cup success in 2010.