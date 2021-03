Anti-lockdown protests will be the focus of a meeting between Garda representatives and the force's Commissioner later.

Violent scenes in Dublin last weekend left three Gardaí injured and led to 24 arrests, with one man currently in custody in connection to a firework attack on officers.

A second protest is planned for Cork City this coming weekend.

Former Donegal Garda Sergeant, Christy Galligan, says Gardaí will be working to ensure there isn't a repeat of events in the capital: