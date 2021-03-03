Business Matters Ep 33 – Ruth Graham & Helen Nolan

On this week’s podcast, Ciaran O’Donnell talks to Letterkenny-based illustrator and graphic harvester, Ruth Graham.

After studying illustration in Cornwall, Ruth took up a number of jobs on her return to Donegal before becoming self-employed in 2015.

Ciaran also speaks to Helen Nolan, co-founder and CEO of Spraoi Agus Sport – the award-winning social enterprise which was established in Carndonagh in 2010.

Helen says listening to and meeting the needs of the community have been key to the organisation’s success.

Listen back here: