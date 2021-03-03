566 new Covid cases confirmed, 25 in Donegal

566 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic this evening.

25 deaths were confirmed, five of them in March, 13 in February and six in January or earlier.

25 of the new cases were in Donegal, which now has a 14 day incidence rate of 199 per 100,000 people, similar to the national figure.

There have now been 221,189 Covid 19 cases confirmed since the pandemic began, with 4,357 Covid related deaths.

226 new cases were confirmed in the North today, with four additional covid related deaths in Northern Ireland.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 25 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

5 deaths occurred in March,13 occurred in February and 6 in occurred January or earlier*.

There has been a total of 4,357** COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 2nd March, the HPSC has been notified of 566 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 221,189*** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

280 are men / 284 are female

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

233 in Dublin, 37 in Kildare, 30 in Meath, 25 in Donegal, 24 in Westmeath and the remaining 217 cases are spread across all other counties****.

As of 8am today, 489 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 114 are in ICU. 29 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 28th February, 439,782 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

297,899 people have received their first dose

141,883 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Through the hard work and sacrifice of the vast majority of people, key disease indicators continue on a positive trajectory. However, we are still seeing outbreaks in the community, including those linked to extended families, workplaces and funerals. We need to keep up our guard against the B117 variant of COVID-19, which we know is dominant in Ireland at present and highly transmissible.

“Our willingness to stick with the public health advice in our daily routine has brought us the progress that we can see today. Together, through staying at home as much as possible, social distancing, hand washing and wearing face coverings, we can continue to drive down the spread of COVID-19.”

*There is one death where the date of death is under investigation.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4,357 reflects this.

***Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 221,189 confirmed cases reflects this.

****County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 02 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases**** (to midnight 02Mar2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 02Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 02Mar2021) Ireland 566 591 199.4 9,497 Offaly 21 23 402.8 314 Longford 12 15 379.2 155 Westmeath 24 19 289.5 257 Dublin 233 246 274.4 3,697 Limerick 24 31 264.8 516 Louth 21 21 263.8 340 Laois 11 11 231.4 196 Kildare 37 23 225.6 502 Galway 17 28 222.8 575 Meath 30 25 214.3 418 Mayo 8 15 212.2 277 Donegal 25 19 199.1 317 Monaghan <5 5 190.6 117 Tipperary 11 16 184.3 294 Waterford 6 6 174.7 203 Carlow <5 6 172.1 98 Cavan <5 5 151 115 Clare 19 13 149.8 178 Leitrim <5 2 131.1 42 Roscommon <5 6 116.2 75 Wicklow 10 9 99 141 Sligo <5 3 82.4 54 Wexford 7 9 80.1 120 Kilkenny <5 3 76.6 76 Cork 19 23 61.2 332 Kerry 8 9 59.6 88

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.