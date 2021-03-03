295 new homes approved for Derry’s Waterside

A major new housing development has been approved for the Waterside in Derry.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has approved the plan, which will see the development of 295 homes. 110 of them will be detached houses, 166 semi-detached houses and 19 of them apartments.

The site is located to the east of the Clooney Road overlooking the Caw roundabout and surrounded by the Clooney Road, Rossdowney Road and the Crescent Link.

The Gransha Road/A2 Clooney Road Roundabout will be upgraded to accommodate access to the development.

****************

Council statement in full -

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Planning Committee have approved a major housing development for the Waterside.

The reserved matters application for a residential development of 295 dwellings comprising of a mix of 110 detached, 166 semi-detached and 19 apartments; associated domestic garages, public open space, new equipped children's play areas, car parking, landscaping and all associated site works, and including the upgrade of the Gransha Road/A2 Clooney Road Roundabout to accommodate access to the development, was unanimously supported at Wednesday's monthly meeting.

The site is located to the east of the Clooney Road overlooking the Caw roundabout and surrounded by the Clooney Road, Rossdowney Road and the Crescent Link.

Members of the committee heard how the proposed design from developers South Bank Square is expected to draw upon the best local traditions of form, materials and detailing.

Proposed designs also include a woodland walk, a main equipped children's play area, an adventure play area, and an open space titled Kettle Pond Park – adding ecological diversity.

Welcoming the approval, Chair of the Planning Committee, Cllr Christopher Jackson, said the modern development will be an attractive base for local families.

"It's fantastic to see this application pass through the committee today. This is a development that will further relieve the housing stress in the Waterside area and the modern and family-friendly design, with green open spaces and children's play areas, will enhance the surroundings.

"This ties in with our Local Development Plan and once again shows our commitment as a Council to establishing high standards of accommodation within our city and district which promotes this area as a great place to live."