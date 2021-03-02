Investigation launched into theft of large piece of farm machinery

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating the theft of a large piece of machinery from a farm at Lettershambo, Drumkeen.

The theft is believed to have happened between Sunday the 21st and Tuesday the 23rd of February.

The machinery in question is a Krone Grass mower EC3201 CV and is green and yellow in colour.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who has any information in relation to this theft to contact them.

They are appealing to anyone who may have observed this machinery in transit or who may have come across a similar item for sale recently and who has concerns to contact them in Letterkenny.