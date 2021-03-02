No Covid-19 admissions to ICU in past 24 hours

There have been no Covid-19 admissions to ICU in the past 24 hours, for the first time in 2021.

There has been 687 new cases and 1 further death, 31 of the new cases were reported in Donegal

As of last night there were 11 patients with Covid being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital, 4 in ICU.

494 people were in public hospitals last night, while there were 117 in intensive care.

Professor Philip Nolan, who chairs NPHET's modelling group, says key indicators show Ireland's coming to the end of this period of the pandemic.

But he says while our numbers are moving in the right direction, progress is slow: