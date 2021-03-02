Ministers to discuss North lockdown exit strategy

Stormont ministers are due to meet again this morning - to discuss Northern Ireland's lockdown exit strategy.

The executive had initially hoped to publish the blueprint yesterday - but work to finalise details is ongoing.

It's understood Stormont Minister asked civil servants to clarify some points of the plan before giving approval.

It's now looking likely the strategy will be made public today.

Executive discussions yesterday are believed to be of a technical nature - with Ministers in agreement over the broad terms of the plan.

First minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill plan to unveil the strategy on the floor of Stormont later.

Ministers and health officials there have said the plan will be lead by data, not dates - which suggests a different approach to the one taken by Boris Johnson for england.