Lowest number of new Covid 19 cases since mid-December

359 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic this evening, the lowest figure since mid-December.

14 deaths were confirmed, three of them in March, 10 in February and one in November.

Less than five of the new cases were in Donegal, which has a 14 day incidence rate of 191 per 100,000 people, compared to the national figure of 201.

There have now been 220,630 Covid 19 cases confirmed since the pandemic began, with 4,333 Covid related deaths.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 14 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

3 deaths occurred in March, 10 in February and 1 in November.

There has been a total of 4,333 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 1st March, the HPSC has been notified of 359 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 220,630* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

157 are men / 193 are female

66% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

159 in Dublin, 25 in Westmeath, 21 in Louth, 21 in Galway, 19 in Meath and the remaining 114 cases are spread across 19 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 498 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 116 are in ICU. 28 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 27th, 435,895 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

294,550 people have received their first dose

141,345 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “While the low number of cases reported today may be attributable to a weekend effect, it is nevertheless very welcome and represents the lowest number of cases reported on a single day since mid-December.

“While we continue to make good progress in Ireland, globally in the past week, the number of cases of COVID-19 has increased for the first time in 7 weeks. We must not allow this virus the opportunity to do the same here. Please hold firm to the public health advice and together we can continue to protect and build on the progress we have made over the last 2 months"

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 220,630 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 01 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 01Mar2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 01Mar2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (16Feb2021 to 01Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days (16Feb2021 to 01Mar2021) Ireland 359 633 201.2 9,580 Offaly <5 22 401.5 313 Longford 10 14 396.3 162 Westmeath 25 17 274.9 244 Limerick 11 34 273.5 533 Dublin 159 255 271.1 3,653 Louth 21 26 265.4 342 Laois <5 12 247.9 210 Galway 21 39 236.8 611 Kildare 13 26 229.2 510 Meath 19 30 224.1 437 Mayo 7 17 220.7 288 Monaghan 5 6 206.9 127 Tipperary <5 18 191.8 306 Donegal <5 24 191 304 Carlow <5 8 180.9 103 Waterford 7 7 179.9 209 Cavan 5 6 157.5 120 Clare 6 10 140.6 167 Leitrim 0 1 124.8 40 Roscommon <5 7 114.7 74 Wicklow 9 9 98.3 140 Wexford 6 8 79.5 119 Sligo <5 3 77.8 51 Kilkenny 0 3 77.6 77 Cork 15 24 66.3 360 Kerry <5 8 54.2 80

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.