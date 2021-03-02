Lowest number of new Covid 19 cases since mid-December

359 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic this evening, the lowest figure since mid-December.
14 deaths were confirmed, three of them in March, 10 in February and one in November.
Less than five of the new cases were in Donegal, which has a 14 day incidence rate of 191 per 100,000 people, compared to the national figure of 201.
There have now been 220,630 Covid 19 cases confirmed since the pandemic began, with 4,333 Covid related deaths.
Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 14 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
3 deaths occurred in March, 10 in February and 1 in November.
There has been a total of 4,333 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Monday 1st March, the HPSC has been notified of 359 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 220,630* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 157 are men / 193 are female
- 66% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 34 years old
- 159 in Dublin, 25 in Westmeath, 21 in Louth, 21 in Galway, 19 in Meath and the remaining 114 cases are spread across 19 other counties**.
As of 8am today, 498 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 116 are in ICU. 28 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of February 27th, 435,895 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 294,550 people have received their first dose
- 141,345 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “While the low number of cases reported today may be attributable to a weekend effect, it is nevertheless very welcome and represents the lowest number of cases reported on a single day since mid-December.
“While we continue to make good progress in Ireland, globally in the past week, the number of cases of COVID-19 has increased for the first time in 7 weeks. We must not allow this virus the opportunity to do the same here. Please hold firm to the public health advice and together we can continue to protect and build on the progress we have made over the last 2 months"
ENDS//
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 220,630 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 01 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today's cases (to midnight 01Mar2021)
|5 day moving average (to midnight 01Mar2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (16Feb2021 to 01Mar2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (16Feb2021 to 01Mar2021)
|Ireland
|359
|633
|201.2
|9,580
|Offaly
|<5
|22
|401.5
|313
|Longford
|10
|14
|396.3
|162
|Westmeath
|25
|17
|274.9
|244
|Limerick
|11
|34
|273.5
|533
|Dublin
|159
|255
|271.1
|3,653
|Louth
|21
|26
|265.4
|342
|Laois
|<5
|12
|247.9
|210
|Galway
|21
|39
|236.8
|611
|Kildare
|13
|26
|229.2
|510
|Meath
|19
|30
|224.1
|437
|Mayo
|7
|17
|220.7
|288
|Monaghan
|5
|6
|206.9
|127
|Tipperary
|<5
|18
|191.8
|306
|Donegal
|<5
|24
|191
|304
|Carlow
|<5
|8
|180.9
|103
|Waterford
|7
|7
|179.9
|209
|Cavan
|5
|6
|157.5
|120
|Clare
|6
|10
|140.6
|167
|Leitrim
|0
|1
|124.8
|40
|Roscommon
|<5
|7
|114.7
|74
|Wicklow
|9
|9
|98.3
|140
|Wexford
|6
|8
|79.5
|119
|Sligo
|<5
|3
|77.8
|51
|Kilkenny
|0
|3
|77.6
|77
|Cork
|15
|24
|66.3
|360
|Kerry
|<5
|8
|54.2
|80
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence 91.4
- 5-day moving average 633