Investigation continuing into burglary in Ballybofey

An investigation is continuing into a burglary in Ballybofey.

The incident happened yesterday at a house in the Meencarrigagh area between 3pm and 7.30pm.

The resident of the house came home from work to discover their front door laying open and a number of TV's had been moved from bedrooms and the sitting room to the hallway.

Upon further inspection of the house they discovered that their wallet containing bank cards and their Playstation 5 had been stolen from their bedroom.

Gardai are appealing to residents in the area of Meencarrigagh to contact them in Letterkenny on 074-9167100 if they observed anything in the area yesterday evening that may assist with their investigation.