Hundreds of Fanad residents enjoying better connectivity

Hundreds of residents in Glenvar and the wider Fanad peninsula have been provided with improved connectivity.

The construction of a new telecoms tower follows a petition from the local community with a review of appropriate locations for a telecoms site in November.

Last year Cellnex completed the construction of the site in Glenvar following detailed engagements with telecoms providers to encourage them to use the tower for their services.

Eir has also begun servicing the area.

Mark Shine Head of Site Management for Cellnex Ireland says the move will improve the lives of many local people: