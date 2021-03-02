Grounds of local soccer pitch vandalised

The grounds of Ballyraine soccer pitch in Letterkenny have been vandalised in recent days.

The matter was reported to Gardaí on the Sunday the 28th of February as the damage was discovered then.

It would appear that a small fire had been lit at some stage in the seating area causing a small amount of damage.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have observed any activity in or around the grounds of the pitch at any stage on Sunday the 28th or in the days leading up to it to contact them in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.