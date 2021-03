Gardai have issued a further warning over driving under the influence after 13 detections in Donegal over the past week alone.

Seven people in the county have been arrested for drink driving related offences while there were six arrests for drug driving offences.

Gardai say that the level of detections within the Division remains quite high and are advising that Covid checkpoints are continuing right across the county.

Garda Claire Rafferty spoke about the issue on today's Nine Til Noon Show: