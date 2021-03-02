First residents of New Direct Provision Centre to arrive by weekend

It's been confirmed that the first group of residents will be housed in Letterkenny's new Direct Provision Centre by the weekend.

A group of asylum seekers who are currently residing in emergency accommodation in Portsalon since 2019 will be among the first residents to arrive in the coming days.

The centre, located at former student accommodation on the Port Road area of the town will be able to cater for up to 60 families.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny/Milford MD Cllr Donal Coyle has been giving an update on the developments: