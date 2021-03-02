Derry Council to write to Taoiseach over cross-border travel fines

Derry City and Strabane District Council is set to write to the Taoiseach, raising concern over travel fines in the Republic.

People in the North who cross the border into the likes of Donegal could potentially be met with a 100 hundred euro fine if Gardai here deem their trip to be non-essential.

However residents in the south who may travel into the North are not facing the same sanctions as there are no similar fines being handed out by the PSNI.

The issue was initially raised by DUP Cllr Keith Kerrigan, says the fines are unfair: