Council seeks to incorporate Ten-T routes into Development Plan

Donegal County Council has confirmed it wants to vary the County Development Plan to allow for three major road developments under the Ten-T Programme.

Maps and environmental reports have been published today for the Twin Towns By-Pass, and roads linking Letterkenny to Manorcunningham, and on to Lifford, Strabane and the A5.

Section 1 of the Ten-T programme centres on the N15/N13 Ballybofey/Stranorlar Urban Region, with an emphasis on the long discussed Twin Towns By-Pass. Section 2 concentrates on the N56/N13 Letterkenny to Manorcunningham Road, with Section 3 centres on the N14 Manorcunningham to Lifford Road, and onwards to Strabane and the A5.

Last year, Donegal County Council identified preferred route corridors for each section.

The Proposed Variation to the County Development plan specifically identifies and protects the new preferred route corridors

Environmental, Natura Impact, and Flood Risk Assessment Reports have also been prepared.

The Council has now published the Proposed Variation and the reports, and a public consultation on the documents will take place from this Friday, March 5th to Friday April 9th.

All documents and maps can be inspected on the council's own website, or strictly by appointment at County House in Lifford.

Release in full -

Public consultation on the Proposed Variation to the County Donegal Development Plan 2018-2024 in respect of the TEN-T Priority Route Improvement Project, Donegal

Donegal County Council, as planning authority (“the Council”) has prepared a Proposed Variation to the County Donegal Development Plan 2018-2024 (the CDP 2018-2024) in respect of the TEN-T Priority Route Improvement Project, Donegal (TEN-T PRIPD). The TEN-T PRIPD is a proposed major strategic roads project and consists of and prioritizes three Sections of the TEN-T road network for improvement namely:

Section 1: N15/N13 Ballybofey/Stranorlar Urban Region.

Section 2: N56/N13 Letterkenny to Manorcunningham.

Section 3: N14 Manorcunningham to Lifford/Strabane/A5 Link.

The Council is progressing the TEN-T PRIPD in accordance with Transport Infrastructure Ireland Guidelines. Phase 1 (Scheme Feasibility) and Phase 2 (Option Selection) have been completed, inclusive of the identification of a preferred route corridor for each section. The Proposed Variation will provide the necessary spatial and policy planning framework to facilitate the project through the statutory approval process.

The Proposed Variation specifically identifies and protects the new preferred route corridors for the TEN-T PRIPD and removes the corresponding historic route corridors, provides the necessary strategic support for the project and ensures that the CDP 2018-2024 is compatible with the project. An Environmental Report which describes likely significant effects of the Proposed Variation on the environment, a Natura Impact Report which identifies the implications of the Proposed Variation on Natura 2000 sites, and a Strategic Flood Risk Assessment Report of the Proposed Variation, have also been prepared.

The Council has now published the Proposed Variation and the abovementioned reports for Public Consultation and are inviting submissions and observations in relation to same. The public consultation runs from Friday the 5th of March to Friday the 9th of April 2021.

The Proposed Variation, an Introduction/Explanatory document, the above reports, an interactive map and large scale mapping booklet of the Preferred Route Corridors can be inspected at:

The Council’s website at: https://www.donegalcoco.ie/services/planning/planningpolicy/tentcdpvariation/

By appointment only (due to Covid 19 restrictions) at County House, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93 Y622. Please contact the Central Planning Unit at 074 9153900 or email tentcdpvariation@donegalcoco.ie to make an appointment.

In addition hard copies of the abovementioned documents are available by post upon request without charge by contacting the Central Planning Unit at 074 9153900 or emailing tentcdpvariation@donegalcoco.ie.

Written submissions or observations with respect to the Proposed Variation, Environmental Report, Natura Impact Report and Strategic Flood Risk Assessment Report referenced above may be made to the Planning Authority in the following ways:

· By email to: tentcdpvariation@donegalcoco.ie

· By post addressed to: TEN-T CDP Variation, Central Planning Unit, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93 Y622.

so as to reach the Council on or before Friday the 9th of April 2021.

Please note that submissions or observations received (as above) will be published on the Council’s website in accordance with S.13(3A) (as inserted by Section 19 and paragraph 7 of Schedule 4 of the Planning and Development (Amendment) Act 2018) of the above-noted Act subject to paragraph (b) of that Sub Section.